Is Panopto Screen Recorder Free?

Panopto, a leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, offers a powerful screen recording feature that allows users to capture and share their computer screens. However, the question remains: is Panopto screen recorder free?

What is Panopto?

Before diving into the question at hand, let’s first understand what Panopto is. Panopto is a comprehensive video platform that enables organizations to create, manage, and share video content. It offers a range of features, including screen recording, video editing, live streaming, and video analytics.

Yes, Panopto offers a free version of its screen recorder. The free screen recorder allows users to capture their computer screens, along with audio and webcam feeds. It is a great tool for creating tutorials, presentations, and demonstrations.

What are the limitations of the free version?

While the free version of Panopto’s screen recorder is a valuable tool, it does come with some limitations. The free version has a recording time limit of 15 minutes per session. Additionally, it does not include advanced features such as video editing, multi-camera recording, and analytics. To access these advanced features, users can upgrade to Panopto’s paid plans.

How can I access Panopto’s screen recorder?

To access Panopto’s screen recorder, simply visit their website and sign up for a free account. Once you have created an account, you can download and install the Panopto recorder software on your computer. The software is available for both Windows and Mac operating systems.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Panopto offers a free screen recorder that allows users to capture their computer screens, audio, and webcam feeds. While the free version has some limitations, it is still a valuable tool for creating instructional videos and presentations. For those who require advanced features, Panopto offers paid plans with additional functionalities.

FAQ

1. Can I use Panopto’s screen recorder for commercial purposes?

Yes, you can use Panopto’s screen recorder for commercial purposes. However, if you plan to distribute your videos commercially, you may need to consider Panopto’s paid plans, which offer additional features and support.

2. Can I record multiple screens simultaneously with Panopto’s screen recorder?

Yes, Panopto’s screen recorder allows you to record multiple screens simultaneously. This feature is available in the paid plans.

3. Can I edit my recordings with Panopto’s free screen recorder?

No, the free version of Panopto’s screen recorder does not include video editing capabilities. To edit your recordings, you will need to upgrade to one of Panopto’s paid plans.