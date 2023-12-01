Is Panopto free?

Panopto, the leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, offers a range of features and services to enhance video content creation, management, and sharing. However, one question that often arises is whether Panopto is available for free. Let’s delve into the details to find out.

What is Panopto?

Panopto is a comprehensive video platform that enables organizations to record, manage, and share video content. It provides tools for recording and live streaming, as well as features for video editing, searchability, analytics, and integration with other systems. Panopto is widely used in the education sector for lecture capture, flipped classrooms, and online learning. It is also utilized businesses for training, knowledge sharing, and communication purposes.

Is Panopto free?

While Panopto offers a range of pricing plans tailored to different needs, it does not provide a free version of its platform. Panopto’s pricing structure is designed to accommodate the requirements of various organizations, ensuring they receive the necessary features and support. The pricing plans are flexible and scalable, allowing businesses and educational institutions to choose the most suitable option based on their specific needs and budget.

FAQ

1. Can I try Panopto before purchasing?

Yes, Panopto offers a free 30-day trial for organizations interested in exploring its features and capabilities. This trial period allows users to experience the platform firsthand and determine if it meets their requirements.

2. What are the pricing options for Panopto?

Panopto offers different pricing plans based on the number of users and the desired features. The pricing is available upon request, and organizations can contact Panopto’s sales team to discuss their specific needs and receive a customized quote.

3. Are there any discounts available?

Panopto offers special pricing for educational institutions, non-profit organizations, and government entities. These discounts aim to make the platform more accessible to organizations in these sectors.

In conclusion, while Panopto does not provide a free version of its platform, it offers a range of pricing plans to suit the needs and budgets of various organizations. The platform’s comprehensive features and support make it a valuable tool for businesses and educational institutions looking to enhance their video content creation and management capabilities.