Is Panopto free to use?

Panopto, a leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, offers a range of features and services to enhance video content creation, management, and sharing. However, the question on many people’s minds is whether Panopto is free to use. Let’s delve into the details to find out.

What is Panopto?

Panopto is a comprehensive video platform that enables organizations to record, manage, and share video content. It provides tools for recording and live streaming, as well as features for video editing, search, analytics, and integration with other systems. Panopto is widely used in the education sector for lecture capture and flipped classroom models, as well as in corporate settings for training, knowledge sharing, and communication.

Is Panopto free?

While Panopto offers a range of pricing plans tailored to different needs, it also provides a free version of its platform. The free version, known as Panopto Basic, allows users to record and share videos, create playlists, and access basic analytics. It is a great option for individuals or small organizations looking to get started with video content creation and sharing.

What are the limitations of Panopto Basic?

Panopto Basic does have some limitations compared to the paid plans. For instance, it offers limited storage space and bandwidth, which may restrict the number and size of videos that can be uploaded and viewed. Additionally, certain advanced features, such as video editing and integration with learning management systems, are only available in the paid plans.

How can I upgrade from Panopto Basic?

If you find that the limitations of Panopto Basic are hindering your video content needs, you can easily upgrade to one of Panopto’s paid plans. These plans offer additional storage, bandwidth, and advanced features, such as video analytics and integrations with popular learning management systems like Canvas and Blackboard. Pricing details can be obtained directly from Panopto’s website.

In conclusion, while Panopto offers a free version of its platform, known as Panopto Basic, it does come with certain limitations. However, for individuals or small organizations looking to dip their toes into video content creation and sharing, Panopto Basic can be a valuable starting point. For those with more advanced needs, upgrading to one of Panopto’s paid plans provides access to additional features and capabilities.