Is Oprah Still Friends with Meghan?

In the wake of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, many have been left wondering about the state of their relationship. The interview, which aired on March 7, 2021, revealed shocking details about the couple’s struggles within the British royal family. But what about Oprah? Is she still friends with Meghan?

The Oprah-Meghan Connection

Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle have had a close relationship for several years. The media mogul attended the couple’s wedding in 2018 and has been a vocal supporter of Meghan’s philanthropic endeavors. The two women also collaborated on a mental health documentary series for Apple TV+ called “The Me You Can’t See,” which premiered in May 2021.

The Fallout from the Interview

Following the interview, there were speculations about the impact it might have on Oprah and Meghan’s friendship. Some suggested that the revelations made during the interview could strain their relationship, while others believed that their bond would remain strong. However, both Oprah and Meghan have remained tight-lipped about the status of their friendship, leaving fans and the media to speculate.

FAQ

Q: What did Meghan reveal in the interview?

A: Meghan opened up about her struggles with mental health, racism, and feeling unsupported the royal family. She also disclosed that there were concerns within the palace about the potential skin color of her unborn child.

Q: Did Oprah ask tough questions during the interview?

A: Yes, Oprah asked Meghan and Harry a series of probing questions about their experiences within the royal family and their decision to step back from their roles as senior royals.

Q: Has Oprah commented on the interview since it aired?

A: Oprah has not publicly commented on the interview or the state of her friendship with Meghan.

While the true nature of Oprah and Meghan’s friendship remains unknown, it is clear that their bond has been significant in the past. Whether they are still friends or have been affected the fallout from the interview, only time will tell. As the world continues to follow their stories, one thing is certain: the Oprah-Meghan connection has captivated audiences and sparked important conversations about mental health, race, and the role of the monarchy in the modern era.