Is Oprah Still Friends with Meghan?

In the wake of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, many have been left wondering about the state of their relationship. The interview, which aired on March 7, 2021, revealed shocking details about the couple’s struggles within the British royal family. But what about Oprah? Is she still friends with Meghan?

Friendship in the Spotlight

Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle have had a close relationship for several years. The media mogul attended the couple’s wedding in 2018 and has been a vocal supporter of Meghan’s philanthropic endeavors. However, the interview shed light on the fact that Oprah was not only an interviewer but also a friend to the couple during their tumultuous journey.

The Fallout

Following the interview, rumors began to circulate about the status of Oprah’s friendship with Meghan. Some speculated that the revelations made during the interview may have strained their relationship. However, both Oprah and Meghan have remained tight-lipped about the matter, leaving fans and the media to speculate.

FAQ

Q: What did Oprah say about Meghan after the interview?

A: Oprah has not publicly commented on her friendship with Meghan since the interview aired.

Q: Have Oprah and Meghan been seen together since the interview?

A: There have been no public sightings or photographs of Oprah and Meghan together since the interview.

Q: Are Oprah and Meghan still in contact?

A: The current status of their friendship and whether they are still in contact remains unknown.

Q: Could the interview have affected their friendship?

A: It is possible that the revelations made during the interview could have had an impact on their friendship, but without any official statements, it is purely speculative.

In conclusion, the true nature of Oprah Winfrey’s friendship with Meghan Markle remains a mystery. While the interview shed light on their close bond, the aftermath has left many questioning the current state of their relationship. Only time will tell if these two influential women will continue to be friends or if their paths will diverge.