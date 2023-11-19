Is OpenAI sold to Microsoft?

In a recent announcement, OpenAI, the renowned artificial intelligence research laboratory, revealed that it has entered into a partnership with Microsoft. However, it is important to note that OpenAI has not been sold to Microsoft. The partnership between the two organizations aims to accelerate the development and deployment of artificial general intelligence (AGI) while ensuring its benefits are broadly distributed.

OpenAI was founded in 2015 with the mission of ensuring that AGI benefits all of humanity. AGI refers to highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work. OpenAI has been at the forefront of AI research and has made significant contributions to the field.

The partnership with Microsoft involves a substantial investment from the tech giant, amounting to $1 billion. This investment will be used to support OpenAI’s research and development efforts in AGI. In return, Microsoft will become OpenAI’s preferred partner for commercializing any resulting technologies.

OpenAI will continue to operate as an independent entity, with its own research agenda and governance structure. The organization remains committed to its core principles of ensuring AGI is used for the benefit of all and avoiding uses that could harm humanity or concentrate power.

In conclusion, OpenAI’s partnership with Microsoft marks a significant step towards accelerating the development of AGI. While Microsoft has made a substantial investment in OpenAI, it is important to clarify that OpenAI has not been sold to Microsoft. The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations to advance AGI research and ensure its benefits are widely accessible.