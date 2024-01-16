Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, Ties the Knot with Longtime Partner

In a heartwarming ceremony, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has officially married his longtime partner, Oliver Mulherin. The news of their union broke through social media, with viral pictures showcasing the couple exchanging rings in a picturesque location. While the veracity of these images could not be independently verified, they have been widely shared across various platforms.

Altman and Mulherin have chosen to keep their relationship away from the media spotlight, but they were previously seen together at the US State Dinner held last year for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This public appearance hinted at the deep bond shared the couple.

Recently, Altman revealed his desire to start a family with Mulherin, expressing their intention to have children in the near future. During the workweek, they reside together in a house in San Francisco, while on weekends, they retreat to a private ranch in Napa, California.

Altman, known for his work in the field of artificial intelligence, founded OpenAI and is also the creator of the popular conversational AI tool, ChatGPT. Adding to his impressive resume, Altman’s partner, Mulherin, has contributed to AI projects focused on language detection and game development.

Prior to his relationship with Mulherin, Altman was involved with Nick Sivo for nine years. Together, they co-founded a startup called Loopt. Altman has experienced some recent challenges in his career, including a temporary termination from his position as CEO. However, he ultimately reclaimed his role after a tumultuous period.

The wedding of Sam Altman and Oliver Mulherin marks a significant milestone in their journey as a couple. It is a celebration of love and commitment, showcasing the personal side of a prominent figure in the realms of technology and AI.