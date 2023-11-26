Is Nvidia Bigger Than Apple?

In the world of technology, giants like Nvidia and Apple have become household names. Both companies have made significant contributions to the industry, but when it comes to size, which one takes the crown? Let’s delve into the numbers and find out.

Nvidia, founded in 1993, is a leading manufacturer of graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-a-chip units (SoCs). Their products are widely used in gaming, artificial intelligence, and autonomous vehicles. On the other hand, Apple, established in 1976, is renowned for its consumer electronics, including iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers.

When comparing the market capitalization of these two tech giants, Apple currently holds the top spot. Market capitalization refers to the total value of a company’s outstanding shares. As of September 2021, Apple’s market cap stood at a staggering $2.5 trillion, making it the most valuable company in the world. Nvidia, while still impressive, had a market cap of around $500 billion during the same period.

However, market capitalization alone does not provide a complete picture of a company’s size. Revenue and profit are also crucial factors to consider. In terms of revenue, Apple outshines Nvidia a significant margin. In 2020, Apple reported a revenue of $274.5 billion, while Nvidia’s revenue for the same period was $16.68 billion.

When it comes to profitability, Apple again takes the lead. In 2020, Apple’s net income was a staggering $57.41 billion, whereas Nvidia reported a net income of $2.79 billion. These figures highlight the vast difference in scale between the two companies.

FAQ:

Q: What is market capitalization?

A: Market capitalization refers to the total value of a company’s outstanding shares. It is calculated multiplying the current share price the total number of shares.

Q: How is revenue calculated?

A: Revenue is the total amount of money generated a company through its business activities. It includes sales of products or services, as well as any other sources of income.

Q: What is net income?

A: Net income, also known as net profit or net earnings, is the amount of money a company has left after deducting all expenses, taxes, and interest from its total revenue.

In conclusion, while Nvidia is a prominent player in the technology industry, Apple’s sheer size and dominance cannot be overlooked. With a significantly higher market capitalization, revenue, and profit, Apple remains the bigger company. However, it is important to note that both Nvidia and Apple have made remarkable contributions to the tech world and continue to shape the future of technology in their respective domains.