Is NFL games free on prime?

Are NFL Games Free on Prime? The Truth Behind the Rumors

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a convenient way for viewers to access their favorite shows and sports events. One such service, Amazon Prime, has gained a significant following due to its wide range of benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to exclusive content, and even streaming of live sports. However, there has been some confusion surrounding whether NFL games are truly free to watch on Prime. Let’s delve into this topic and separate fact from fiction.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription-based service offered the e-commerce giant, Amazon. It provides members with various perks, such as free and fast shipping on eligible items, access to streaming services like Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Gaming, as well as exclusive deals and discounts.

Can I watch NFL games for free on Prime?

Contrary to popular belief, NFL games are not available for free on Amazon Prime. While Prime members do have access to Thursday Night Football games, these are not completely free. To watch these games, you still need an active Prime membership, but you may also need to subscribe to additional services, such as NFL Network or CBS All Access, which may come at an extra cost.

How can I watch NFL games on Prime?

To watch NFL games on Prime, you can access the Thursday Night Football games through the Prime Video app or website. However, keep in mind that some games may require additional subscriptions or services, as mentioned earlier.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch other sports on Prime?

Yes, Prime Video offers a variety of sports content, including live events, documentaries, and highlights from various sports leagues around the world.

2. Are there any other ways to watch NFL games for free?

While watching NFL games for free can be challenging, some local channels may broadcast a limited number of games for free. Additionally, some streaming platforms offer free trials that may include access to NFL games.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime offers a plethora of benefits, including access to some NFL games, it is important to note that these games are not entirely free. To enjoy the full range of NFL games, additional subscriptions or services may be required.