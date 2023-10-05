Netflix’s ‘Everything Now’: A Teen Drama Worth Watching

Netflix’s new teen drama, ‘Everything Now,’ is an eight-part series that follows the story of 16-year-old Mia, who returns home after spending months in an eating disorder clinic. Mia creates a bucket list titled ‘The F**k It Bucket’ which includes her first kiss, party, drink, and more. The series explores Mia’s journey as she navigates her way through the chaotic world of sixth form, where she discovers that her friends have moved on without her.

With an ever-evolving bucket list, three best friends, and a new crush, Mia plunges herself into the world of dating, parties, and first kisses, only to learn that not everything in life can be predictable. The series is a mix of joy and loveliness similar to ‘Heartstopper’ and the sexiness and humor of ‘Sex Education.’ It also shares some similarities with the HBO show ‘Euphoria’ in terms of cinematography, outfits, storylines, and more.

‘Everything Now’ explores realistic and refreshing themes such as diverse sexualities, dysfunctional family dynamics, drug use, and sex. The series provides a non-cringe, relatable approach to discussing these topics, making it a win for mainstream representation. However, one critique of the series is the portrayal of Mia’s eating disorder, which could be triggering for some viewers. It shows the harsh reality of living with anorexia while working closely with eating disorder charities to ensure accuracy and sensitivity.

Although there are moments where the characters may be unrelatable or underdeveloped, ‘Everything Now’ is definitely worth watching. It adds a nice touch to Netflix’s collection of teen dramas, with incredible acting and an educational yet enjoyable narrative. So, if you’re patiently waiting for season three of ‘Heartstopper’ or missing ‘Sex Education,’ make sure to add ‘Everything Now’ to your watch list.

Source: Netflix

If you’re concerned about your own or someone else’s health, contact Beat, the UK’s eating disorder charity, at 0808 801 0677 or visit beateatingdisorders.org.uk.