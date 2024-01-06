Netflix Rallies to Recover from 2022 Sell-off

Summary: Netflix has seen a significant rally in its shares, bouncing back from a 75% drop in 2022. Despite facing strong competition in the streaming landscape, the company’s revenues are at an all-time high, and its shares are having their best run since 2017. With earnings on the horizon, investors are considering the opportunity in hand. A recent report from Wedbush highlighted strong subscriber growth and average revenue per user (ARPU) expansion, leading to a reiteration of their Outperform rating and a price target of $525. Furthermore, Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing has boosted subscriber numbers and ARPU, while its advertising business is set to contribute to revenues in 2024. As a result, there is a growing consensus that the company has found its footing and has a winning formula for global content creation. Despite a slight setback in share price this week, the momentum is expected to continue, with the earnings report due on January 23rd likely to surpass expectations.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has made a remarkable recovery, erasing the losses it suffered in 2022. After a 75% drop in the previous year, the streaming giant has bounced back with a rally of nearly 200%, which has caught the attention of investors. This resurgence marks the end of a challenging period for Netflix, as it had to adapt to changing viewing habits and intense competition.

Despite these challenges, Netflix’s revenues are currently at an all-time high, and its shares are experiencing their best run since 2017. With earnings scheduled to be released later this month, it’s an opportune time to assess the potential of investing in this stock. While buying before earnings can be risky, informed decisions made ahead of time can yield significant returns.

Recently, Wedbush published a report indicating strong growth in subscribers and average revenue per user (ARPU). These positive trends, along with other favorable metrics, have led the Wedbush team to reaffirm their Outperform rating on Netflix shares and include the stock in their Best Ideas List for 2024. The report also predicts that the company’s free cash flow will exceed guidance, strengthening their optimism. Their price target of $525 suggests further upside of at least 10% from the current share price.

The consensus among analysts is that Netflix has successfully regained its position in the market and has a winning formula for global content creation. The company has demonstrated its ability to manage costs while driving profitability, which has bolstered investor confidence. Unlike some of its competitors, Netflix has also managed to establish a clear and coherent strategy for long-term success in the ever-evolving streaming landscape.

Additionally, Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing has had a better-than-expected effect on both subscriber numbers and ARPU. This, combined with the anticipation of the company’s advertising business contributing to revenues in 2024, provides strong tailwinds for future growth. With this in mind, it is difficult to ignore the momentum behind Netflix’s shares, and the upcoming earnings report is expected to exceed current expectations.

While there was a slight dip in Netflix’s share price earlier this week, the overall trend remains positive. Investors are showing confidence in the stock, positioning themselves for long-term gains ahead of the earnings report. A consolidation period would be beneficial to avoid excessive volatility and pave the way for a sustainable upward trend.

In conclusion, Netflix’s recovery from the 2022 sell-off has been impressive, leading to a renewed interest from investors. The company’s strong revenues, positive trends, and strategic positioning in the streaming market make it an attractive opportunity. As the earnings report draws closer, expectations are high, and the current rally in Netflix shares suggests that the smart money is betting on continued success.