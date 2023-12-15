“The Brutal Reality: The Inspiration Behind Song Hye-Kyo’s The Glory”

Summary: The hit Netflix K-drama The Glory has captivated audiences with its intense storyline revolving around bullying and revenge. While the series is not based on a true story, the creator, Kim Eun-Sook, drew inspiration from the prevalent issue of bullying in South Korea. In particular, an alarming real-life incident served as the basis for a poignant scene in the show. Despite its fictional nature, The Glory sheds light on the harsh realities of school violence and its devastating consequences.

The Glory has garnered immense success as one of the most highly acclaimed K-dramas to date. Audiences and critics alike have praised its gripping narrative and stellar performances. However, fans have been curious to uncover the truth behind the series—Is The Glory based on real events?

Although bullying is a distressing reality in the world, The Glory is not a direct adaptation of any specific true story. Instead, Kim Eun-Sook, the creator and writer of the series, drew inspiration from the pervasive issue of bullying in South Korea. Conversations with her own daughter and the alarming statistics of suicide as the leading cause of death in the country since 2007 heavily influenced her decision to address this important topic.

Digging deeper into the research, it becomes apparent that The Glory incorporates elements of real-life incidents. The inhuman bullying scene involving the character Dong-Eun in the first episode is based on an actual event. Taking place in 2006 at a school in Cheongju, Korea, a ninth-grade girl was subjected to unimaginable torment three fellow students. The cruelty endured the victim included heinous acts such as burning her with a curling wand, resulting in severe burns and other injuries that required hospitalization for six weeks.

While The Glory may be a work of fiction, its foundation in the grim reality of bullying in South Korea makes it a poignant and eye-opening series. Viewers can immerse themselves in the intense world of The Glory on Netflix, gaining a deeper understanding of the profound impact of bullying and the importance of addressing this issue in society.