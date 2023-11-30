Is Netflix included with Prime Video?

In the world of streaming services, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are two major players that offer a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. However, despite their similarities, there is a common misconception that Netflix is included with a subscription to Prime Video. Let’s delve into this topic and clarify the facts.

Netflix and Prime Video: Two Separate Services

First and foremost, it is important to understand that Netflix and Prime Video are separate streaming services operated different companies. Netflix is a standalone service that requires its own subscription, while Prime Video is a part of Amazon Prime, a subscription service offered Amazon.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service that provides various benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more. While Prime Video is a part of Amazon Prime, it does not include access to Netflix.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch Netflix with my Amazon Prime subscription?

A: No, Netflix is not included with an Amazon Prime subscription. Netflix requires a separate subscription.

Q: How much does Netflix cost?

A: The cost of a Netflix subscription varies depending on the plan you choose. Netflix offers different plans with different features and pricing options.

Q: Can I access Prime Video content without an Amazon Prime subscription?

A: No, Prime Video is only available to Amazon Prime members. However, Amazon does offer a standalone Prime Video subscription for those who do not wish to subscribe to the full Amazon Prime service.

In conclusion, it is important to note that Netflix and Prime Video are separate streaming services. While Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime subscription, Netflix requires its own separate subscription. So, if you’re looking to enjoy the vast library of content offered both services, you will need subscriptions to both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.