Is Netflix included with Amazon Prime?

In the world of streaming services, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are two major players that offer a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. However, despite their similarities, they are separate entities and do not come bundled together. Let’s delve into the details and answer some frequently asked questions about the topic.

FAQ:

Q: What is Amazon Prime?

A: Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

Q: What is Netflix?

A: Netflix is a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original content. It is available as a standalone subscription service.

Q: Can I watch Netflix with Amazon Prime?

A: No, Netflix is not included with an Amazon Prime membership. While both services offer streaming capabilities, they are separate platforms that require separate subscriptions.

Q: How much does Amazon Prime cost?

A: The cost of an Amazon Prime membership varies depending on the country and the type of subscription. In the United States, it is currently priced at $12.99 per month or $119 per year.

Q: How much does Netflix cost?

A: Netflix offers different subscription plans with varying prices. The basic plan starts at $8.99 per month, the standard plan at $13.99 per month, and the premium plan at $17.99 per month.

While it would be convenient to have both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video bundled together, they are separate services that require separate subscriptions. However, both platforms offer a wide range of content, and subscribing to both can provide a diverse streaming experience. So, if you’re a fan of binge-watching, you might consider subscribing to both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to enjoy the best of both worlds.