Netflix Job Scams Exposed: Beware of False Offers

False advertisements promoting remote customer-service job positions at Netflix have recently surfaced, offering a tempting package of a free membership to the streaming service and up to $22 per hour pay. However, upon investigation, these ads have been identified as scams.

No evidence was found to support the claims made in these ads, and further examination has revealed that the links within them lead to job-board websites that do not feature any such roles. These websites often deceive users into signing up for accounts and providing personal information, ultimately benefiting third-party companies through affiliate-marketing commissions.

Moreover, searching Google for these job positions yields misleading results within Google’s own jobs widget. These links can redirect users to malicious websites that falsely detect threats on devices and urge victims to contact fake technical support services. Scammers typically aim to gain remote access to computers or convince users to purchase gift cards for supposed payment.

Netflix’s official careers website, as of mid-December 2023, displays no remote customer-service job openings. The available positions primarily consist of on-site roles in Mexico City, Mexico, with only a couple labeled as customer service-related.

To protect yourself from falling prey to job scams, it is crucial to exercise caution and be aware of the warning signs. The U.S. Better Business Bureau provides an informative article titled “BBB Scam Alert: How to spot a job scam – no matter how sophisticated.” If you come across any suspicious ads on Snopes or elsewhere, please report them so that appropriate investigations can take place to prevent further harm.