Is NCIS returning in 2023 2024?

NCIS Set to Return for Seasons 21 and 22 in 2023 and 2024

Great news for all the NCIS fans out there! The popular crime procedural drama, NCIS, is set to return for not just one, but two more seasons. CBS has officially announced that the show has been renewed for its 21st and 22nd seasons, which are scheduled to air in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

NCIS, which stands for Naval Criminal Investigative Service, first premiered in 2003 and has since become one of the longest-running scripted primetime TV series in the United States. The show follows a team of special agents from the NCIS Major Case Response Team, led Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, as they investigate crimes involving the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

The decision to renew NCIS for two more seasons comes as no surprise, considering its immense popularity and dedicated fan base. The show consistently ranks among the top-rated dramas on television, attracting millions of viewers each week.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. When will the 21st season of NCIS air?

The 21st season of NCIS is scheduled to air in 2023. However, an exact premiere date has not been announced yet. Stay tuned for updates!

2. When can we expect the 22nd season of NCIS?

The 22nd season of NCIS is set to air in 2024. As with the 21st season, the specific premiere date will be announced closer to the air date.

3. Will the main cast members be returning for the upcoming seasons?

While CBS has not released any official statements regarding the cast for the 21st and 22nd seasons, it is expected that many of the main cast members, including Mark Harmon as Special Agent Gibbs, will be returning. However, until an official announcement is made, it is subject to change.

So mark your calendars, NCIS fans! You have two more seasons of thrilling investigations and captivating storylines to look forward to in 2023 and 2024. Until then, stay tuned for updates and enjoy the reruns of this beloved series!