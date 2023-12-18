Is NBC still owned GE?

In a significant shift of ownership, General Electric (GE) no longer owns NBC. The iconic American television network, which has been a household name for decades, is now under the control of Comcast Corporation. This change took place in 2011 when Comcast acquired a majority stake in NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC.

Background:

General Electric had a long-standing association with NBC, dating back to 1926 when it established the Radio Corporation of America (RCA), which eventually became NBC. Over the years, GE played a crucial role in the network’s growth and success. However, as GE shifted its focus towards its core industrial businesses, it decided to divest its ownership in NBC.

Comcast’s Acquisition:

Comcast, a leading global media and technology company, acquired a 51% stake in NBCUniversal from GE in a deal worth approximately $13.8 billion. This acquisition not only made Comcast the majority owner of NBC, but it also expanded its media empire, adding various cable networks, film studios, and theme parks to its portfolio.

Impact on NBC:

Since Comcast’s acquisition, NBC has continued to thrive under its new ownership. The network has seen success with popular shows like “The Voice,” “This Is Us,” and “Saturday Night Live.” Additionally, NBC has successfully adapted to the changing media landscape, launching its own streaming service, Peacock, to compete with other major players in the industry.

FAQ:

Q: What does NBC stand for?

A: NBC stands for National Broadcasting Company.

Q: What is GE?

A: GE, or General Electric, is a multinational conglomerate that operates in various industries, including aviation, healthcare, and power.

Q: Who owns NBC now?

A: NBC is currently owned Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company.

Q: When did Comcast acquire NBC?

A: Comcast acquired a majority stake in NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC, in 2011.

In conclusion, NBC is no longer owned GE. Comcast Corporation took over the majority ownership of the network in 2011, marking a significant change in the television industry. Under Comcast’s ownership, NBC has continued to thrive, adapting to the evolving media landscape and delivering popular content to audiences worldwide.