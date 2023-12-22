Is NBC not on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service that offers live TV channels, has recently faced a setback as it no longer carries NBC channels. This unexpected development has left many subscribers wondering why they can no longer access their favorite NBC shows and sports events on the platform.

The absence of NBC channels on YouTube TV is a result of a contract dispute between NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC, and Google, the parent company of YouTube TV. The two media giants failed to reach an agreement on the terms of their contract renewal, leading to NBC channels being dropped from the streaming service.

This dispute has left YouTube TV subscribers disappointed, as NBC is a major network that broadcasts a wide range of popular shows, including “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and “This Is Us.” Additionally, NBC is known for its coverage of major sports events, such as the Olympics and NFL games.

FAQ:

Q: Why did YouTube TV drop NBC channels?

A: YouTube TV and NBCUniversal were unable to come to an agreement on the terms of their contract renewal, resulting in the removal of NBC channels from the streaming service.

Q: Will NBC channels return to YouTube TV?

A: There is currently no information regarding the possibility of NBC channels returning to YouTube TV. However, negotiations between the two companies may resume in the future.

Q: Can I still watch NBC shows and sports events?

A: If you are a YouTube TV subscriber, you will need to explore alternative options to access NBC content. This may include subscribing to another streaming service that carries NBC channels or using an over-the-air antenna to watch NBC broadcasts.

Q: Are there any other channels affected this dispute?

A: As of now, only NBC channels have been dropped from YouTube TV. Other channels owned NBCUniversal, such as Bravo, USA Network, and MSNBC, are still available on the streaming service.

While the absence of NBC channels on YouTube TV is undoubtedly disappointing for subscribers, it is important to remember that the streaming landscape is constantly evolving. Negotiations between media companies are ongoing, and there is always a possibility of channels being added or removed from streaming platforms. In the meantime, subscribers can explore alternative options to continue enjoying their favorite NBC shows and sports events.