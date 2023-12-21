Is NBC included with Amazon Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. One such service is Amazon Prime, which not only provides access to a vast library of movies and TV shows but also offers additional benefits like free shipping on eligible items and access to exclusive deals. However, many users wonder if NBC, one of the major television networks in the United States, is included in the Amazon Prime package. Let’s delve into this question and provide some clarity.

What is NBC?

NBC, short for the National Broadcasting Company, is an American television network that has been a staple in the industry since its inception in 1926. It is known for broadcasting a wide range of popular shows, including “Saturday Night Live,” “The Office,” and “This Is Us,” among many others.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription-based service offered the e-commerce giant Amazon. It provides users with access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, as well as additional benefits like free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to exclusive deals, and more.

Is NBC included with Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, as of now, NBC is not included in the Amazon Prime package. While Amazon Prime offers a wide selection of TV shows and movies from various networks and production companies, NBC has not entered into a partnership with Amazon to include their content in the Prime subscription.

How can I watch NBC shows with Amazon Prime?

Although NBC shows are not included with Amazon Prime, you can still watch them through other means. NBC has its own streaming service called Peacock, which offers a variety of shows and movies from the network. To access NBC content, you would need to subscribe to Peacock separately.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime offers a plethora of entertainment options, NBC shows are not currently included in the package. However, with the availability of NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, fans of the network can still enjoy their favorite shows.