Is NBA TV included with Amazon Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. One such service is Amazon Prime, which provides subscribers with access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and even live sports. However, many basketball enthusiasts may be wondering if NBA TV is included in their Amazon Prime subscription.

What is NBA TV?

NBA TV is a dedicated sports channel that focuses on basketball coverage. It offers live games, original programming, documentaries, and analysis from experts in the field. With NBA TV, fans can stay up to date with the latest news, highlights, and insights from the world of basketball.

Unfortunately, NBA TV is not included in the standard Amazon Prime subscription. While Amazon Prime offers a wide range of benefits, including free shipping, access to Prime Video, and Prime Music, NBA TV is not part of the package. However, this doesn’t mean that basketball fans are completely out of luck.

How can I watch NBA TV?

If you’re a die-hard basketball fan and want access to NBA TV, there are alternative options available. One option is to subscribe to NBA League Pass, which provides access to live games, on-demand content, and NBA TV. This subscription can be purchased separately and is not included with Amazon Prime.

Another option is to explore other streaming services that offer NBA TV as part of their packages. Some cable providers and online streaming platforms offer NBA TV as an add-on or as part of a sports package. It’s worth researching different options to find the best fit for your basketball viewing needs.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch NBA games on Amazon Prime?

While NBA TV is not included with Amazon Prime, you can still watch NBA games through other means. Amazon Prime Video occasionally streams select NBA games, but for comprehensive coverage, NBA League Pass or other streaming services may be a better choice.

2. How much does NBA League Pass cost?

The cost of NBA League Pass varies depending on the package you choose. There are options for full season access, single team access, and even monthly subscriptions. Prices can range from around $20 to $250 per season.

3. Are there any free options to watch NBA games?

While free options to watch NBA games legally are limited, some games may be available for free on local broadcast channels or through the NBA’s official website and app. However, for comprehensive coverage and access to all games, a subscription service like NBA League Pass is recommended.

In conclusion, NBA TV is not included with Amazon Prime. However, there are alternative options available, such as subscribing to NBA League Pass or exploring other streaming services that offer NBA TV as part of their packages. Basketball fans have several choices to ensure they don’t miss out on the excitement of the NBA.