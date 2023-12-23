Is NBA TV free with Xfinity?

If you’re a basketball fan and a subscriber to Xfinity, you may be wondering whether NBA TV is included in your package. NBA TV is a dedicated channel that provides extensive coverage of basketball games, news, and analysis. In this article, we will explore whether NBA TV is free with Xfinity and answer some frequently asked questions about this popular sports channel.

Is NBA TV included in Xfinity packages?

Yes, NBA TV is indeed included in some Xfinity packages. However, it’s important to note that the availability of NBA TV may vary depending on your specific Xfinity package and location. To determine if NBA TV is included in your package, you can check the channel lineup on the Xfinity website or contact their customer service.

How can I access NBA TV with Xfinity?

If NBA TV is included in your Xfinity package, you can easily access it tuning in to the channel number assigned to NBA TV. You can find the channel number referring to the Xfinity channel lineup guide or using the on-screen guide on your television.

Can I watch NBA TV online with Xfinity?

Yes, Xfinity subscribers who have NBA TV included in their package can also stream NBA TV content online. Xfinity provides an online streaming platform called Xfinity Stream, which allows subscribers to watch their favorite channels, including NBA TV, on various devices such as smartphones, tablets, and computers. To access NBA TV online, simply log in to your Xfinity account on the Xfinity Stream website or app.

What if NBA TV is not included in my Xfinity package?

If NBA TV is not included in your current Xfinity package, you may have the option to upgrade your package to include NBA TV. Alternatively, you can explore other streaming services or sports packages that offer NBA TV as part of their offerings.

In conclusion, NBA TV is available with certain Xfinity packages, providing basketball enthusiasts with comprehensive coverage of the sport. Whether you prefer to watch it on your television or stream it online, Xfinity offers options to cater to your basketball viewing needs. Remember to check your specific Xfinity package to determine if NBA TV is included, and enjoy the excitement of the NBA season!