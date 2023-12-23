Is NBA TV free with Amazon Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. One such service is Amazon Prime, which not only provides access to a vast library of movies and TV shows but also offers additional channels for an enhanced viewing experience. Among these channels is NBA TV, a dedicated network for basketball enthusiasts. However, the burning question on many fans’ minds is whether NBA TV is included for free with an Amazon Prime subscription.

What is NBA TV?

NBA TV is a cable and satellite television network that focuses on all things basketball. It offers live games, original programming, documentaries, and in-depth analysis of the NBA (National Basketball Association) and its players. With a wide range of content, NBA TV has become a go-to destination for basketball fans around the world.

Is NBA TV included with Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, NBA TV is not included for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. While Amazon Prime offers a variety of channels as add-ons, NBA TV is not one of them. To access NBA TV, you would need to subscribe to the channel separately or explore other streaming platforms that offer NBA TV as part of their packages.

How can I watch NBA TV?

There are several ways to watch NBA TV. One option is to subscribe to a cable or satellite TV provider that includes NBA TV in their channel lineup. Another option is to explore streaming services that offer NBA TV as part of their packages, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV. These services often require a separate subscription fee.

Conclusion

While Amazon Prime offers a plethora of entertainment options, including movies, TV shows, and additional channels, NBA TV is not one of the channels included for free with a Prime subscription. To access NBA TV, basketball enthusiasts will need to explore other streaming platforms or subscribe to a cable/satellite TV provider that offers the channel. So, if you’re looking to catch all the action on NBA TV, it’s important to consider alternative options beyond Amazon Prime.