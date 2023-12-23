Is NBA Included with Hulu?

In the world of streaming services, Hulu has become a popular choice for those looking to cut the cord and enjoy their favorite TV shows and movies on-demand. However, when it comes to sports, particularly the NBA, many fans are left wondering if Hulu offers live coverage of basketball games. Let’s dive into the details and find out if NBA is included with Hulu.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. It allows users to watch their favorite programs on-demand, meaning they can choose what to watch and when to watch it. Hulu also offers live TV options, allowing subscribers to stream live broadcasts of various channels.

Does Hulu Include NBA Coverage?

Yes, Hulu does offer NBA coverage, but it depends on the specific plan you choose. Hulu + Live TV is the package that includes live TV channels, and it offers access to several sports networks, including ESPN, TNT, and ABC. These channels often broadcast NBA games, allowing you to watch them live on Hulu.

How Can I Watch NBA on Hulu?

To watch NBA games on Hulu, you need to subscribe to the Hulu + Live TV plan. Once you have the plan, you can access the sports channels that broadcast NBA games. Simply navigate to the channel airing the game you want to watch, and you’ll be able to enjoy the live coverage.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch NBA games on regular Hulu?

No, NBA games are not available on regular Hulu. You need to subscribe to the Hulu + Live TV plan to access live NBA coverage.

2. Are all NBA games available on Hulu?

While Hulu does offer NBA coverage, not all games may be available. The availability of games depends on the broadcasting rights and the specific channels included in your Hulu + Live TV plan.

3. Can I watch NBA games on-demand on Hulu?

Yes, Hulu offers on-demand content, including NBA games. If you miss a live game, you can often find it available for streaming on Hulu shortly after it airs.

In conclusion, if you’re a basketball fan looking to catch NBA games, Hulu + Live TV is a great option. With access to sports networks like ESPN, TNT, and ABC, you can enjoy live coverage of your favorite teams and players. So grab your popcorn, sit back, and cheer on your team as you stream NBA games on Hulu.