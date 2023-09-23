Where to Watch Natural Born Narco: A Guide to Streaming the Gripping Crime Drama

If you’re in the mood for a thrilling series based on a true story, Natural Born Narco might pique your interest. This critically acclaimed action crime drama delves into the early life and rise to power of the infamous Mexican drug lord, Amado Carrillo Fuentes. Inspired the renowned telenovela, El Señor de los Cielos, and real-life events, the show follows the character Aurelio Casillas, a fictionalized version of Carrillo.

Aurelio is portrayed as an intelligent young man with ambitious plans. After crossing paths with the dangerous criminal Don Cleto, who recruits him for illicit activities, Aurelio finds himself constantly at odds with Police Captain Jiménez.

Although Natural Born Narco debuted in 2022, it is not currently available for streaming on Netflix. However, if Netflix is your preferred streaming platform, fret not! There are plenty of other gripping series that you can indulge in. Some recommendations include Narcos, El Chapo, Queen of the South, Ozark, and Breaking Bad. Each of these shows explores the world of drug trade and the individuals involved.

If you’re eager to watch Natural Born Narco, you can still catch it online through Peacock Premium or your Roku device. The Roku Channel offers free access, though certain channels and streaming services might require a monthly subscription fee. Peacock, on the other hand, offers the series for a monthly rate of $5.99 (+tax) or an annual rate of $59.99 (+tax).

Discover the thrilling world of Natural Born Narco and immerse yourself in the gripping story of Aurelio Casillas as he navigates a life of crime and power!

