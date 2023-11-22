New Historical Drama “Napoleon” Hits Theaters: Where to Watch and What to Expect

Directed the acclaimed Ridley Scott, the highly anticipated historical drama “Napoleon” is set to hit theaters this week, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby, the film delves into the captivating true story of Napoleon Bonaparte and his tumultuous relationship with Empress Joséphine.

“Napoleon” has been described as an “intriguing experiment in storytelling,” offering audiences a gripping narrative of the French Emperor’s rise to power and subsequent downfall. With Scott at the helm, viewers can expect a visually stunning and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

However, the burning question on everyone’s mind is where to watch “Napoleon.” Will it be available on popular streaming platforms like Netflix and Apple TV+?

Where to Watch “Napoleon”:

For now, the only way to catch “Napoleon” is heading out to your nearest movie theater once it releases on Wednesday, November 22. You can easily find local showtimes on Fandango. If you’re unable to watch it in theaters, don’t worry; the film will eventually make its way to Apple TV+.

Will “Napoleon” Be on Apple TV+?

Yes, rest assured that “Napoleon” will be available to stream on Apple TV+ after its theatrical run. However, an exact release date on the streaming platform has yet to be announced. If history repeats itself with Apple Original Films, the wait time between theater release and streaming availability is typically several weeks. So, you can anticipate watching “Napoleon” from the comfort of your home as early as January 2024.

Will “Napoleon” Be on Prime Video?

Unfortunately, “Napoleon” is unlikely to be available on Prime Video. Given that it is an Apple Original Film, it will head straight to Apple TV+ after its theatrical release. So, keep an eye out for its debut on the Apple streaming service rather than Prime Video.

Will “Napoleon” Be on Netflix?

No, “Napoleon” will not be making its debut on Netflix anytime soon. If you’re eagerly awaiting its release, your best bet is to either catch it in theaters or patiently wait for it to arrive on Apple TV+.

So mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in the captivating world of “Napoleon.” Whether you watch it on the big screen or wait for its streaming release, this historical drama promises to be a riveting cinematic experience that shouldn’t be missed.