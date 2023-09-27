Is “The Postman” Really as Bad as Critics Say? Exploring the Love-Hate Relationship with Kevin Costner’s Movie

Many people seem to have a strong dislike for the 1997 film “The Postman,” directed Kevin Costner. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of only 9%, it is often regarded as one of Costner’s biggest flops. However, there is a small but dedicated fan base that defends the movie and argues that it doesn’t deserve the criticism it receives.

One of the reasons why “The Postman” faced challenges is because it was released during a time when dystopian movies were not as popular as they are now. Audiences were unfamiliar with the genre, and the movie was based on a book David Brin that made significant changes during the adaptation process. Fans of the novel were disappointed that certain elements were omitted in the film.

Another obstacle for “The Postman” was its lengthy runtime of almost three hours. At the time, movies were typically much shorter, and audiences were not accustomed to such long films. Today, longer runtimes are more common, but in the late ’90s, it was a notable departure from the norm.

Despite the criticism, there are those who defend “The Postman” and appreciate its unique qualities. Fans praise the performances, particularly Will Patton’s, and the western-inspired setting. The movie also prompts viewers to contemplate what life would be like in a post-apocalyptic world.

Interestingly, a forum on Reddit reveals that some users have positive opinions about the film. They admire its story, acting, and themes of hope and triumph over adversity. While they acknowledge the long runtime, they still consider it a classic and recommend it to fans of the dystopian and survival genres.

Even Kevin Costner himself has defended “The Postman.” Although it failed commercially, he still believes it is a good movie. He described it as a modern-day fairy tale with a storybook ending, where a humble man becomes a hero. Costner admitted that he might have started the film in the wrong way but overall, he is proud of the movie.

In conclusion, while “The Postman” may not have been well-received critics, there is a passionate group of fans who appreciate its unique story, performances, and themes. Despite its flaws, it has managed to find a niche following over the years, proving that opinions on movies can be subjective.

