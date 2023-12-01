Is my Folder on Panopto Private?

Panopto, the leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, offers a secure and user-friendly environment for storing and sharing videos. However, many users often wonder about the privacy of their folders on Panopto. In this article, we will delve into the privacy settings of Panopto folders and address some frequently asked questions to help you better understand the level of privacy your folders enjoy.

Privacy Settings on Panopto Folders

Panopto provides users with robust privacy settings to ensure that their videos and folders remain secure. By default, all folders on Panopto are set to “Private,” meaning that only the creator of the folder and designated administrators have access to its contents. This ensures that your videos are not accessible to anyone else unless explicitly shared.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I share my Panopto folder with others?

A: Yes, you can easily share your Panopto folder with specific individuals or groups. Panopto allows you to grant access to your folder adding users or groups with whom you want to share the content. You have full control over who can view, edit, or manage your folder.

Q: Can I make my Panopto folder public?

A: Yes, Panopto allows you to make your folder public if you wish to share its contents with a wider audience. However, it is important to note that making a folder public means that anyone with the link can access its videos. Therefore, it is crucial to consider the sensitivity of the content before making such a decision.

Q: Can I password-protect my Panopto folder?

A: Yes, Panopto offers the option to password-protect your folders. This additional layer of security ensures that only individuals with the correct password can access the videos within the folder. It is an effective way to restrict access to authorized viewers.

In conclusion, Panopto provides users with a range of privacy settings to safeguard their folders and videos. By default, folders are set to “Private,” but users have the flexibility to share them with specific individuals or groups. Additionally, Panopto allows for password protection, ensuring that only authorized viewers can access the content. With these features, Panopto offers a secure environment for storing and sharing videos while giving users full control over their privacy settings.