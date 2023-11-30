Is MUBI a Turkish Company?

Introduction

MUBI, the popular streaming platform known for its curated selection of independent and international films, has gained a significant following worldwide. However, there has been some confusion regarding the company’s origin. In this article, we will delve into the question of whether MUBI is a Turkish company or not, providing clarity on the matter.

The Origins of MUBI

MUBI was founded in 2007 Efe Çakarel, a Turkish entrepreneur. While Çakarel is indeed Turkish, it is important to note that MUBI itself is not solely a Turkish company. The platform has a global presence and caters to an international audience, offering films from various countries and cultures.

MUBI’s Global Reach

MUBI operates in over 190 countries, making it accessible to film enthusiasts worldwide. The platform provides a diverse range of films, including classics, cult favorites, and contemporary releases. Its unique selling point lies in its carefully curated selection, with a new film added every day and a rotating library of 30 films available at any given time.

FAQ

Q: Is MUBI only available in Turkey?

A: No, MUBI is available in over 190 countries, including Turkey. It is not limited to a specific region or country.

Q: Does MUBI primarily focus on Turkish films?

A: While MUBI offers a wide range of films from different countries, it does not primarily focus on Turkish cinema. The platform aims to showcase a diverse selection of international films.

Q: Can I access MUBI in languages other than Turkish?

A: Yes, MUBI is available in multiple languages, including English, Turkish, Spanish, French, German, and more. Users can choose their preferred language for a personalized experience.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while MUBI was founded a Turkish entrepreneur, it is not exclusively a Turkish company. With its global reach and diverse film selection, MUBI caters to an international audience. Whether you’re a film lover in Turkey or any other part of the world, MUBI offers a unique streaming experience that transcends borders and celebrates the art of cinema.