Is MTV Unplugged on Paramount plus?

MTV Unplugged Finds a New Home on Paramount Plus

In an exciting development for music lovers, the iconic MTV Unplugged series has found a new home on Paramount Plus. The popular show, known for its intimate and stripped-down performances some of the biggest names in the industry, will now be available for streaming on the Paramount Plus platform.

What is MTV Unplugged?

MTV Unplugged is a television series that originated in the 1980s, showcasing live performances renowned musicians in an acoustic setting. The show gained immense popularity for its unique format, allowing artists to showcase their raw talent and creativity without the usual embellishments of a fully amplified concert.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and live sports events. It is the rebranded version of CBS All Access, with an expanded library of content from various ViacomCBS-owned networks, including MTV.

With the move to Paramount Plus, fans of MTV Unplugged can now enjoy a vast collection of past performances, as well as new episodes featuring contemporary artists. The show has a rich history of hosting legendary performances, such as Nirvana’s iconic 1993 set, which became one of the most memorable moments in music history.

The decision to bring MTV Unplugged to Paramount Plus is a strategic move ViacomCBS to attract music enthusiasts to their streaming platform. By offering exclusive access to this beloved series, they aim to tap into the nostalgia and appeal of MTV Unplugged, while also catering to the demand for unique and intimate musical experiences.

Whether you’re a fan of classic performances or eager to discover new artists in an acoustic setting, MTV Unplugged on Paramount Plus promises to deliver an unparalleled musical experience. So, grab your headphones and get ready to immerse yourself in the magic of stripped-down performances some of the greatest musicians of our time.

