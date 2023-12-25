Is MTV Included in YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers a wide range of channels. With its extensive lineup of networks, many users wonder if MTV, the iconic music and entertainment channel, is part of YouTube TV’s offerings. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to live television channels over the internet. It offers a variety of channels, including news, sports, entertainment, and more. Users can stream their favorite shows and movies on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and computers.

Is MTV part of YouTube TV?

Yes, MTV is indeed part of YouTube TV’s channel lineup. Subscribers can enjoy the latest music videos, reality shows, and other popular MTV programs through the service. Whether you’re a fan of the iconic “MTV Unplugged” series or eagerly follow the latest episodes of “Jersey Shore,” YouTube TV has got you covered.

FAQ:

1. How much does YouTube TV cost?

YouTube TV offers a subscription plan for $64.99 per month, which includes access to over 85 channels, including MTV.

2. Can I watch MTV on-demand with YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV provides on-demand access to MTV’s content, allowing you to catch up on missed episodes or binge-watch your favorite shows.

3. Can I record MTV shows on YouTube TV?

Absolutely! YouTube TV offers a cloud-based DVR feature that allows you to record your favorite MTV shows and watch them later at your convenience.

In conclusion, if you’re a fan of MTV and considering subscribing to YouTube TV, you’ll be pleased to know that MTV is indeed part of the channel lineup. With its extensive range of channels, on-demand content, and DVR capabilities, YouTube TV offers a comprehensive streaming experience for all your entertainment needs.