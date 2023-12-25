Is MTV free with YouTube TV?

Is MTV Included for Free with YouTube TV?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service that offers live TV channels, has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters seeking an alternative to traditional cable or satellite subscriptions. With its extensive channel lineup, YouTube TV provides access to a wide range of networks, including popular music and entertainment channel MTV. However, it is important to note that MTV is not available for free with YouTube TV.

What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that offers live TV channels, on-demand content, and cloud-based DVR capabilities. It allows users to stream their favorite shows, movies, and sports events on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming media players.

What is MTV?

MTV, short for Music Television, is a cable and satellite television channel that primarily focuses on music-related programming, including music videos, live performances, and music-related reality shows. Over the years, MTV has expanded its content to include a wide range of reality shows, scripted series, and documentaries, making it a popular destination for entertainment enthusiasts.

While YouTube TV offers a diverse selection of channels, including news, sports, and entertainment networks, MTV is not included in its base subscription package. To access MTV and other ViacomCBS-owned channels like Comedy Central, BET, and Nickelodeon, YouTube TV subscribers need to subscribe to the optional add-on package called “Entertainment Plus.”

FAQ:

1. How much does the Entertainment Plus add-on cost?

The Entertainment Plus add-on costs an additional $10 per month on top of the regular YouTube TV subscription fee.

2. Can I watch MTV on YouTube TV without the Entertainment Plus add-on?

No, MTV is not available in the base YouTube TV subscription. The Entertainment Plus add-on is required to access MTV and other ViacomCBS-owned channels.

3. Are there any other ways to watch MTV without YouTube TV?

Yes, there are alternative streaming services that offer MTV, such as Philo, Sling TV, and fuboTV. These services may have different channel lineups and subscription fees, so it’s worth comparing them to find the best fit for your needs.

In conclusion, while YouTube TV offers a wide range of channels, including news, sports, and entertainment networks, MTV is not available for free. To access MTV and other ViacomCBS-owned channels, subscribers need to opt for the Entertainment Plus add-on package, which comes at an additional cost.