Is Monday Night Football on ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus has become a popular streaming service for sports enthusiasts, offering a wide range of live events and exclusive content. However, one question that often arises among football fans is whether Monday Night Football is available on ESPN Plus. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus, also known as ESPN+, is a subscription-based streaming service offered ESPN. It provides access to a variety of live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and more. While it offers a vast array of sports content, not all games or events are available on the platform.

Monday Night Football on ESPN Plus?

Unfortunately, Monday Night Football is not available for streaming on ESPN Plus. The rights to broadcast Monday Night Football games are held ESPN, which airs them on its cable network. This means that if you want to watch Monday Night Football, you will need a cable or satellite TV subscription that includes ESPN.

Why isn’t Monday Night Football on ESPN Plus?

The reason Monday Night Football is not available on ESPN Plus is due to the existing broadcasting rights agreement between the NFL and ESPN. These rights grant ESPN the exclusive ability to air Monday Night Football games on its cable network. As a result, ESPN Plus subscribers cannot access these games through the streaming service.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch any NFL games on ESPN Plus?

A: While ESPN Plus offers a wide range of NFL-related content, including highlights, analysis, and documentaries, it does not provide live streaming of regular season or playoff games.

Q: How can I watch Monday Night Football without cable?

A: If you don’t have a cable or satellite TV subscription, there are alternative options to watch Monday Night Football. These include streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV, which offer ESPN as part of their channel lineup.

In conclusion, Monday Night Football is not available for streaming on ESPN Plus. While ESPN Plus offers a plethora of sports content, including live events, Monday Night Football remains exclusive to ESPN’s cable network. If you’re a football fan looking to catch the excitement of Monday Night Football, you’ll need a cable or satellite TV subscription that includes ESPN.