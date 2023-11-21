Is Monarch Legacy of Monsters Part of the MonsterVerse?

In recent years, the MonsterVerse has captivated audiences with its epic battles between iconic creatures such as Godzilla and King Kong. With each new installment, fans eagerly anticipate the expansion of this shared cinematic universe. However, there has been some confusion regarding the inclusion of Monarch Legacy of Monsters in the MonsterVerse. Let’s delve into this topic and shed some light on the matter.

Monarch, an organization dedicated to studying and containing massive unidentified terrestrial organisms (MUTOs), has been a central element in the MonsterVerse since its inception. Their involvement in the discovery and monitoring of these colossal creatures has provided a cohesive narrative thread throughout the franchise. Monarch Legacy of Monsters, on the other hand, is a mobile game developed Ludia Inc. that allows players to build and manage their own Monarch facility.

While Monarch Legacy of Monsters shares the same name as the organization in the MonsterVerse, it is important to note that the game is not officially considered part of the cinematic universe. The game serves as a standalone experience, allowing players to immerse themselves in the world of Monarch and interact with various creatures inspired the MonsterVerse.

FAQ:

Q: Is Monarch Legacy of Monsters a canon addition to the MonsterVerse?

A: No, Monarch Legacy of Monsters is not considered canon within the MonsterVerse. It is a separate mobile game that offers a unique gaming experience.

Q: Can we expect any connections between Monarch Legacy of Monsters and the MonsterVerse in the future?

A: While there are currently no official plans for crossovers or connections between the game and the cinematic universe, it is always possible that future collaborations or tie-ins may occur.

Q: Should fans of the MonsterVerse play Monarch Legacy of Monsters?

A: If you are a fan of the MonsterVerse and enjoy mobile games, Monarch Legacy of Monsters can provide an entertaining experience. However, it is important to remember that the game is not directly linked to the events or canon of the MonsterVerse.

In conclusion, Monarch Legacy of Monsters is not considered part of the MonsterVerse. While the game shares the same name as the organization within the cinematic universe, it is a separate entity that offers its own unique gameplay experience. Fans of the MonsterVerse can still enjoy the game as a standalone product, but it should not be seen as an official addition to the franchise.