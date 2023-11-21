Is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters part of the MonsterVerse?

In recent years, the MonsterVerse has captivated audiences with its epic battles between iconic creatures such as Godzilla and King Kong. With the release of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” a new graphic novel series, fans are left wondering whether this exciting addition is part of the MonsterVerse canon. Let’s delve into the details and find out.

What is the MonsterVerse?

The MonsterVerse is a shared cinematic universe created Legendary Entertainment, featuring giant monsters from popular franchises such as Godzilla and King Kong. It began with the 2014 film “Godzilla” and has since expanded with subsequent movies like “Kong: Skull Island” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

Introducing “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters”

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is a graphic novel series published Legendary Comics, a division of Legendary Entertainment. It explores the rich mythology and history of the secretive organization known as Monarch, which plays a crucial role in the MonsterVerse films.

Is “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” part of the MonsterVerse?

While “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is an exciting addition to the MonsterVerse franchise, it is important to note that it exists as a separate entity from the films. The graphic novel series serves as a companion to the movies, providing fans with additional insights into the world of Monarch and its encounters with various monsters.

FAQ:

Q: Can I expect to see the events from “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” referenced in future MonsterVerse films?

A: While it is possible that elements from the graphic novel series may be referenced in future films, it is not guaranteed. The MonsterVerse films have their own narrative arcs and storylines, and the graphic novels serve as supplementary material rather than direct canon.

Q: Do I need to read “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” to understand the MonsterVerse films?

A: No, the graphic novel series is not essential to understanding the main plotlines of the MonsterVerse films. The movies themselves provide all the necessary information to follow the story and enjoy the epic monster battles.

In conclusion, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is an exciting addition to the MonsterVerse franchise, offering fans a deeper dive into the world of Monarch. While it is not directly part of the MonsterVerse canon, it serves as a companion piece, enriching the overall mythology and providing fans with additional content to enjoy. So, grab a copy of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” and immerse yourself in the captivating world of giant monsters and the enigmatic organization that studies them.