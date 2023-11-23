Is modern Hebrew Semitic?

In recent years, there has been a growing debate among linguists and scholars about whether modern Hebrew can still be considered a Semitic language. This discussion stems from the significant changes that Hebrew has undergone since its revival in the late 19th century. Let’s delve into this topic and explore the arguments on both sides.

What is Semitic?

Semitic refers to a language family that includes ancient languages such as Akkadian, Arabic, Aramaic, and Hebrew. These languages share common features and are historically linked to the Semitic people of the Middle East.

The revival of Hebrew

Hebrew, once considered a dead language, experienced a remarkable revival in the late 19th century as part of the Zionist movement. Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, a key figure in this revival, sought to modernize Hebrew to make it suitable for everyday use. As a result, Hebrew underwent significant changes, adopting new vocabulary and grammatical structures to accommodate modern concepts and technologies.

The argument for modern Hebrew as Semitic

Proponents of modern Hebrew as a Semitic language argue that despite the changes, it still retains essential Semitic characteristics. They highlight that Hebrew’s core vocabulary and grammatical structures are derived from ancient Hebrew, which is undeniably Semitic. Additionally, many Semitic languages, including Arabic, have also evolved over time, yet they are still considered Semitic.

The argument against modern Hebrew as Semitic

Critics argue that the extensive changes in modern Hebrew have led to a significant departure from its Semitic roots. They contend that the adoption of loanwords from other languages, particularly European languages, has diluted its Semitic nature. Furthermore, the simplification of grammar and the introduction of new linguistic features have further distanced modern Hebrew from its Semitic origins.

The verdict

While the debate continues, it is important to recognize that language evolution is a natural process. Modern Hebrew undoubtedly bears the imprint of its Semitic heritage, but it has also adapted to meet the needs of a modern society. Ultimately, whether modern Hebrew is considered Semitic or not may depend on the criteria used to define a language as Semitic.