Is MLB.TV only out-of-market?

Introduction

Major League Baseball (MLB) fans around the world eagerly await the start of each season, hoping to catch their favorite teams in action. With the advent of technology, MLB.TV has become a popular streaming service for fans to watch games live. However, there is often confusion surrounding whether MLB.TV is only available for out-of-market games. In this article, we aim to clarify this matter and provide answers to frequently asked questions.

What is MLB.TV?

MLB.TV is a subscription-based streaming service offered Major League Baseball. It allows fans to watch live and on-demand games on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. With MLB.TV, fans can enjoy the excitement of baseball from the comfort of their own homes.

Out-of-market games

Out-of-market games refer to matches that are not broadcasted on local television networks in a specific region. For example, if you live in New York and want to watch a Los Angeles Dodgers game, it would be considered an out-of-market game for you.

Is MLB.TV only for out-of-market games?

No, MLB.TV offers both in-market and out-of-market games, depending on your location. In-market games are those that are broadcasted on local television networks in your region. However, it’s important to note that in-market games may be subject to blackout restrictions, which prevent live streaming of the game on MLB.TV. These restrictions are in place to protect local broadcasters’ rights.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I watch my local team’s games on MLB.TV?

It depends on your location and the blackout restrictions in place. In-market games may be subject to blackout restrictions, meaning you may not be able to watch your local team’s games live on MLB.TV. However, you can still watch the games on local television networks.

2. How can I determine if a game is subject to blackout restrictions?

MLB.TV provides a blackout map on their website, which allows you to check if a specific game is subject to blackout restrictions in your area. Additionally, you can enter your zip code to get more accurate information.

Conclusion

MLB.TV offers both in-market and out-of-market games, depending on your location. While in-market games may be subject to blackout restrictions, fans can still enjoy a vast array of live and on-demand baseball content through this popular streaming service. So, grab your popcorn, sit back, and get ready to cheer for your favorite team with MLB.TV!