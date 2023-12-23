Title: MLB.TV and Amazon Prime: A Winning Combination for Baseball Fans?

Introduction:

Baseball enthusiasts who are also Amazon Prime members may be wondering if they can enjoy the benefits of MLB.TV without an additional subscription. In this article, we will explore whether MLB.TV is indeed free with an Amazon Prime membership, providing clarity for fans eager to catch their favorite Major League Baseball games.

Is MLB.TV free with Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, MLB.TV is not included for free with an Amazon Prime membership. While Amazon Prime offers a wide range of benefits, such as free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, and exclusive deals, MLB.TV is a separate subscription service that requires an additional fee.

What is MLB.TV?

MLB.TV is a streaming service that allows baseball fans to watch live out-of-market games, replays, and highlights from the Major League Baseball season. It provides access to all 30 MLB teams, giving fans the opportunity to follow their favorite teams and players, even if they live outside their team’s local broadcast area.

FAQs:

Q: How much does MLB.TV cost?

A: The cost of MLB.TV varies depending on the subscription plan. There are options for a single team, all teams, and a premium subscription that includes additional features. Prices are subject to change each season, so it’s best to check the official MLB.TV website for the most up-to-date information.

Q: Can I watch local games with MLB.TV?

A: No, MLB.TV does not provide access to live games within your local market. Local games are subject to blackout restrictions due to broadcast rights agreements. However, you can still watch these games on your local regional sports network or through your cable/satellite provider.

Q: Are there any discounts available for MLB.TV?

A: MLB.TV occasionally offers discounts or promotional offers, especially during the offseason or at the beginning of the regular season. Keep an eye out for any deals that may be available to make the subscription more affordable.

Conclusion:

While Amazon Prime offers a plethora of benefits, including access to Prime Video’s extensive library, MLB.TV is not included for free with an Amazon Prime membership. Baseball fans who wish to enjoy the live out-of-market games, replays, and highlights offered MLB.TV will need to subscribe to the service separately. Stay tuned for any future collaborations or changes that may bring these two popular platforms together.