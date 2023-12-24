Is MLB on Peacock premium?

Title: MLB Fans Rejoice as Peacock Premium Adds Live Baseball Coverage

In a thrilling development for baseball enthusiasts, Peacock Premium has officially announced its inclusion of Major League Baseball (MLB) coverage. This exciting addition to the streaming platform’s lineup has sparked a wave of anticipation among fans eager to catch their favorite teams in action.

Peacock Premium, the subscription-based tier of NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service, has expanded its sports offerings to include live MLB games. This move comes as part of the platform’s ongoing efforts to provide a diverse range of content to its subscribers, catering to the interests of sports fans across the globe.

MLB on Peacock Premium means that subscribers will have access to a selection of live games throughout the season, including regular-season matchups, playoff games, and even the highly anticipated World Series. This new partnership between Peacock and MLB promises to bring the excitement of America’s favorite pastime directly to viewers’ screens.

FAQ:

Q: What is Peacock Premium?

A: Peacock Premium is a subscription-based tier of the Peacock streaming service, offering an expanded range of content, including live sports coverage.

Q: How can I access MLB games on Peacock Premium?

A: To access MLB games on Peacock Premium, you will need to subscribe to the service and have a compatible device, such as a smartphone, tablet, or smart TV.

Q: Will all MLB games be available on Peacock Premium?

A: While Peacock Premium will offer a selection of live MLB games, it may not cover every single game. However, subscribers can expect a variety of regular-season matchups, playoff games, and the World Series.

Q: Can I watch MLB games on Peacock Premium outside the United States?

A: The availability of MLB games on Peacock Premium may vary depending on your location. It is advisable to check the service’s availability in your region.

This exciting collaboration between Peacock Premium and MLB opens up a new avenue for baseball fans to enjoy their favorite sport. With live games at their fingertips, subscribers can now immerse themselves in the thrill of every pitch, swing, and home run, all from the comfort of their own homes. So grab your peanuts and Cracker Jacks, and get ready to experience the magic of MLB on Peacock Premium!