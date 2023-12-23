Is MLB Free on Amazon?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular for sports fans looking to catch their favorite games without the need for a cable subscription. With the rise of platforms like Amazon Prime Video, many baseball enthusiasts are wondering if they can watch Major League Baseball (MLB) games for free on Amazon. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

MLB on Amazon Prime Video

As of now, MLB games are not available for free on Amazon Prime Video. While Amazon does offer a wide range of sports content through its streaming service, including NFL Thursday Night Football and select Premier League matches, MLB games require an additional subscription.

MLB.TV Subscription

To watch MLB games on Amazon, you will need to subscribe to MLB.TV. This subscription service allows fans to stream live and on-demand games throughout the regular season. MLB.TV offers different packages, including a single-team option or access to all out-of-market games. The subscription fees vary depending on the package you choose.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch MLB games for free on Amazon Prime Video?

A: No, MLB games are not available for free on Amazon Prime Video. You will need an MLB.TV subscription to access live and on-demand games.

Q: How much does an MLB.TV subscription cost?

A: The cost of an MLB.TV subscription varies depending on the package you choose. Prices range from around $24.99 per month to $129.99 per year.

Q: Can I watch local games with an MLB.TV subscription?

A: No, MLB.TV is subject to blackout restrictions, meaning you cannot watch games that are being broadcasted locally in your area. However, you can still catch these games through your local cable provider or regional sports networks.

While it may be disappointing for some baseball fans hoping to catch MLB games for free on Amazon Prime Video, subscribing to MLB.TV provides a convenient way to enjoy the sport from the comfort of your own home. So, if you’re a die-hard baseball enthusiast, consider exploring the MLB.TV options to ensure you never miss a pitch.