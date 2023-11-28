Breaking News: The Truth About Miz’s Marital Status Revealed!

In the world of professional wrestling, fans are always eager to know every detail about their favorite superstars, both inside and outside the ring. One question that has been circulating recently is, “Is Miz still married?” Today, we bring you the exclusive scoop on the current marital status of WWE superstar, The Miz.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Who is Miz?

A: The Miz, whose real name is Michael Gregory Mizanin, is a renowned professional wrestler, actor, and media personality. He gained fame through his appearances in WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) and has become one of the most recognizable faces in the industry.

Q: Was Miz married?

A: Yes, The Miz was married to fellow WWE superstar Maryse Ouellet. The couple tied the knot on February 20, 2014, and have since been a power couple in the wrestling world.

Q: Is Miz still married?

A: Yes, The Miz is still happily married to Maryse. Despite rumors and speculations, their relationship remains intact.

Rumors surrounding the couple’s marriage have been circulating on social media platforms, leaving fans curious about the truth. However, we can confirm that these rumors are baseless and unfounded. The Miz and Maryse continue to showcase their love and support for each other both on-screen and off-screen.

It’s not uncommon for celebrities to face such rumors, as their personal lives often become the subject of intense scrutiny. However, it’s important to separate fact from fiction and rely on credible sources for accurate information.

The Miz and Maryse have been an integral part of WWE for years, captivating audiences with their charisma and in-ring skills. Their relationship has been a source of inspiration for many fans, proving that love can thrive even in the demanding world of professional wrestling.

In conclusion, The Miz is still happily married to Maryse, debunking any rumors suggesting otherwise. As fans, let’s continue to support and celebrate their love story both inside and outside the squared circle.