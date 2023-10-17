Can Fans Follow Millie Bobby Brown on Social Media Platforms?

Millie Bobby Brown, the British actress who rose to fame for her role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, has garnered international recognition and a dedicated fan following. With her acting skills and quirky personality, Brown has become a fan favorite. But can fans stay updated with her on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter (formerly known as X), Facebook, and TikTok? Let’s find out.

Starting with Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown is indeed on the platform, where fans can follow her @milliebobbybrown. With a massive following of approximately 63 million people, she regularly shares glimpses into her life, including selfies, behind-the-scenes clips, pictures from shoots, and more. Her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, also makes appearances on her feed. Additionally, Brown uses Instagram to promote her debut novel ‘Nineteen Steps’.

Moving on to Twitter, or X as it is formerly known, Millie Bobby Brown is not on the platform. In 2018, she deactivated her Twitter account due to a distasteful meme, which resulted in her receiving hateful comments. Although she has not publicly addressed the deactivation, there are several fan accounts dedicated to sharing edits and posts related to Brown on Twitter.

As for Facebook, Millie Bobby Brown is active on the platform, and fans can follow her there. She has a following of 5.1 million people and frequently updates her fans about her various projects, including her fragrance line and debut novel. Brown uses Facebook to share selfies, behind-the-scenes pictures, and also to promote her first-ever fragrance, Florence By Mills.

Finally, fans hoping to find Millie Bobby Brown on TikTok will be disappointed as she is not on the video-sharing site. Previously, she had a TikTok account but deleted it in November 2020 due to negative comments from trolls. However, she has made a few appearances in TikTok videos with her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp. Speculations arose in the past when Brown posted a TikTok video on Instagram, leading to theories that she might be using the platform privately.

In summary, fans can follow Millie Bobby Brown on Instagram and Facebook, but she is not on Twitter or TikTok. These platforms provide a glimpse into her life, updates on her projects, and a chance to engage with her content. It’s a great way for fans to stay connected with the talented actress and see what she’s up to next.

