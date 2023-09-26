Meta Faces “Identity Crisis,” Stock Considered “Uninvestable” Winthrop Capital Management

Tech giant Meta, the parent company of social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, is currently experiencing an “identity crisis,” making the stock unattractive to investors, according to Adam Coons, chief portfolio manager at Winthrop Capital Management. The company’s multiple rounds of restructuring have made it difficult for investors to understand its future direction. Despite previously focusing on the metaverse, Meta has now shifted its attention to leveraging artificial intelligence.

Meta has plans to introduce a generative AI-powered chatbot with multiple personas, aiming to rival ChatGPT. However, Coons and his team find it challenging to comprehend the overall strategy of the company. The spending on the metaverse remains high, raising doubts about the ultimate business model. Consequently, Winthrop Capital Management has chosen not to invest in Meta due to the uncertainty surrounding its direction and the significant volatility associated with the stock.

Despite concerns from Winthrop Capital Management, Meta’s stock has performed exceptionally well this year, with shares up nearly 150% year-to-date. American investment bank Citi has named Meta as its “top-pick” within the internet sector. Citi’s analysts cited Meta’s ability to capture a larger share of the online advertising market, thanks to new ad units and increased demand from advertisers. Citi has given Meta a buy rating and set a price target of $385, representing over 30% upside potential from its closing price on September 21.

Baird Equity Research also has an outperform rating on Meta with a target price of $355, indicating an 18% upside. The research firm expects Meta to benefit significantly from the untapped potential of the virtual reality market, especially with its immersive Quest headsets. Meta’s Meta Quest 2 has already sold over 20 million units since its launch in late 2020, generating substantial revenue. The analysts anticipate higher sales for Meta Quest 3, which offers a more affordable price point compared to its competitors.

However, despite positive assessments from Citi and Baird Equity Research, Coons remains skeptical about Meta’s long-term prospects. He questions how long the company’s success will last if Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO, decides to change direction again. Coons believes that more evidence is needed to support Meta’s current trajectory before considering it as an attractive investment opportunity.

Sources:

