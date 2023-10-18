Rowan Street Capital’s Q3 2023 Investor Letter Highlights Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rowan Street Capital, an investment management company, recently released its Q3 2023 investor letter, reporting a net loss of -6.1% for the third quarter compared to the S&P 500 Index’s return of -3.3%. However, the fund has gained +67.6% year-to-date, outperforming the benchmark return of +13.1%.

One of the highlighted stocks in the investor letter is Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). Based in Menlo Park, California, Meta Platforms develops products to connect people. As of October 17, 2023, META’s stock closed at $324.00 per share. The one-month return for META was 8.12%, and its shares have gained 143.19% over the last 52 weeks. The company currently has a market capitalization of $833.704 billion.

Rowan Street Capital commented on Meta Platforms in the investor letter, noting the significant rebound in the company’s market cap over the past year. The letter raises questions about the efficiency of markets and examines the factors that have driven META’s abnormal return. While acknowledging that markets have become less efficient in the short term due to the proliferation of internet access and social media, the company believes in exploiting these market inefficiencies to drive value for its portfolio over the long run.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) ranks 4th on the list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds, with 225 hedge fund portfolios holding the stock at the end of the second quarter. The article also mentions that Meta Platforms was discussed in another article about Jim Cramer’s best AI stocks.

