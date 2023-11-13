New Title: Meta Platforms’ Valuation: Examining Potential Undervaluation

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has been a subject of discussion among investors regarding its intrinsic value and whether it is currently priced fairly. By utilizing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, we can estimate the present value of Meta’s future cash flows and determine its fair value.

The DCF model takes into account two stages of a company’s growth. In the initial stage, we estimate the cash flows for the next ten years, either using analyst estimates or extrapolating from previous data. We consider that companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, while those with growing free cash flow will experience a slower growth rate over time. This reflects the tendency for growth to slow down in the early years.

A dollar in the future is generally considered to be less valuable than a dollar today. Therefore, future cash flows are discounted to their present value. After estimating the cash flows for the next ten years, we calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the initial period.

To be conservative, we use a growth rate for the Terminal Value that cannot exceed a country’s GDP growth rate. Additionally, we employ a discount rate of 7.6%, representing the cost of equity. The Total Equity Value, which includes the sum of cash flows for the next ten years and the discounted Terminal Value, is then divided the number of shares outstanding to determine the fair value per share.

Based on our DCF analysis, Meta Platforms has an estimated fair value of US$539, indicating that the current share price of US$329 suggests a potential undervaluation of around 39%. While it’s important to note that this is an estimation and subject to certain assumptions, it provides valuable insight into the company’s potential value.

FAQs:

Q: What is the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model?

A: The DCF model estimates the present value of a company’s future cash flows discounting them to their current value.

Q: What factors are considered in the DCF model?

A: The DCF model takes into account a company’s projected cash flows, growth rates, discount rate, and Terminal Value.

Q: How is the fair value per share calculated?

A: The Total Equity Value, determined adding the present value of future cash flows and the discounted Terminal Value, is divided the number of shares outstanding to calculate the fair value per share.

Q: Is the DCF valuation precise?

A: The DCF valuation is not precise down to the last cent and should be seen as a rough estimate due to the assumptions made in the calculation.

Q: Why is it important to consider other factors besides DCF in assessing a company’s value?

A: While DCF provides insight into a company’s potential value, other factors such as industry cyclicality and future capital requirements should also be taken into account for a comprehensive analysis.