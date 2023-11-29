Is Messi in DLS 22?

Is Lionel Messi in DLS 22?

In the world of mobile gaming, Dream League Soccer (DLS) has become a popular choice for football enthusiasts. With its realistic gameplay and extensive player database, fans eagerly await the release of each new edition. One burning question on the minds of many players is whether the legendary Lionel Messi will be featured in DLS 22.

FAQ:

Q: What is DLS?

A: Dream League Soccer (DLS) is a mobile football game developed and published First Touch Games. It allows players to build and manage their own football team, compete in various leagues and tournaments, and sign real-life players.

Q: Who is Lionel Messi?

A: Lionel Messi is an Argentine professional footballer widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. He has won numerous awards, including multiple FIFA Ballon d’Or titles, and has achieved great success with FC Barcelona and the Argentine national team.

Q: Will Messi be in DLS 22?

A: Unfortunately, Lionel Messi will not be featured in DLS 22. Due to licensing issues, the game developers were unable to secure the rights to include Messi in the latest edition.

While this news may disappoint many fans who were hoping to have Messi in their virtual squads, it is important to understand the complexities of licensing agreements in the world of gaming. Securing the rights to include real-life players in a game requires negotiations with both the players and their respective clubs or national teams.

Although Messi’s absence may be a setback for some, DLS 22 still offers a wide range of other talented players to choose from. The game boasts an extensive player database, allowing players to build their dream teams with stars from various leagues around the world.

In conclusion, while Lionel Messi will not be part of DLS 22, the game still promises an exciting and immersive football experience. So, gather your favorite players, create your dream team, and get ready to conquer the virtual football world in Dream League Soccer 22!