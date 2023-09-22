Meg 2: The Trench – Where to Watch

Expend4bles, starring Jason Statham, has been a major hit in theaters, but what about his other movie, Meg 2: The Trench? After its theatrical release, fans are wondering if it is available to stream on Netflix. Unfortunately, the action film is not currently on Netflix, but there are other options to watch it.

Meg 2: The Trench is a sequel to the movie The Meg and is directed Ben Wheatley. Based on Steve Alten’s book The Trench, the film follows Jonas Taylor and his research team as they embark on a dangerous dive into uncharted waters. They encounter a malevolent mining operation and massive prehistoric sharks, putting their lives at risk.

Jason Statham reprises his role as Jonas Taylor in the film. Statham is well-known for his appearances in various action movies, including the Transporter trilogy, The Italian Job, Crank, War, and the Fast & Furious franchise.

The cast of Meg 2: The Trench also includes Wu Jing as Jiuming Zhang, Shuya Sophia Cai as Meiying, Cliff Curtis as Mac, Page Kennedy as DJ, Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Montes, and other talented actors.

While Meg 2: The Trench is not available on Netflix, the streaming platform offers a wide selection of other action movies for viewers. Some of Statham’s other films, such as Safe, Crank, The Expendables series, Transporter 3, and The One, can be found on Netflix.

If you’re eager to watch Meg 2: The Trench, it will be released on Max, formerly known as HBO Max, on Friday, September 29, 2023. To watch it on Max, a subscription to the streaming service is required. Additionally, the movie is still playing in theaters and can be purchased on Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, or Vudu, with the option to rent on Vudu.

