Is Meagan Good marriage?

Is Meagan Good Married? The Truth Behind the Rumors

Meagan Good, the talented and stunning actress known for her roles in movies like “Think Like a Man” and “Jumping the Broom,” has been the subject of much speculation regarding her marital status. With her private life often under scrutiny, fans and media alike have been curious to know if the actress is currently married. Let’s delve into the truth behind the rumors and shed some light on Meagan Good’s relationship status.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Is Meagan Good married?

A: Yes, Meagan Good is happily married. She tied the knot with DeVon Franklin, a prominent Hollywood producer and preacher, on June 16, 2012.

Q: Who is DeVon Franklin?

A: DeVon Franklin is a successful film producer, author, and motivational speaker. He has produced several hit movies, including “Miracles from Heaven” and “The Star.” Franklin is also known for his work as a preacher and his commitment to promoting faith-based values in the entertainment industry.

Q: How did Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin meet?

A: Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin first crossed paths on the set of the movie “Jumping the Broom,” where Franklin served as an executive producer. They developed a friendship that eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship.

Q: Are Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin still together?

A: Yes, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin are still happily married. They have been together for nearly a decade and continue to support each other both personally and professionally.

Despite the occasional rumors and speculations surrounding their relationship, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin have remained steadfast in their commitment to each other. Their love story serves as an inspiration to many, showcasing the beauty of a strong and supportive partnership in the entertainment industry.

In conclusion, Meagan Good is indeed married to DeVon Franklin, and their relationship continues to thrive. While it’s natural for public figures to face scrutiny about their personal lives, it’s important to respect their privacy and celebrate their love and happiness.