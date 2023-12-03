Is Max still HBO?

In a recent move that has left many viewers confused, HBO has rebranded its streaming service HBO Go as HBO Max. This change has sparked questions about what exactly this means for HBO subscribers and how it will affect their streaming experience. Let’s delve into the details and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is HBO Max?

HBO Max is a streaming platform that offers a wide range of content, including HBO’s original programming, as well as a vast library of movies and TV shows from various other networks and studios. It is a standalone service that requires a separate subscription, distinct from traditional HBO cable subscriptions.

What happened to HBO Go?

HBO Go, the streaming service that allowed HBO cable subscribers to access content online, has been discontinued. It has been replaced HBO Max, which offers a more extensive selection of content beyond what was available on HBO Go.

What does this mean for HBO subscribers?

If you are an HBO cable subscriber, you will still have access to HBO’s content through your cable provider. However, to access the expanded library of content available on HBO Max, you will need to subscribe to the new streaming service separately.

Is HBO Max more expensive than HBO?

HBO Max is priced at a higher rate than a traditional HBO cable subscription. However, HBO cable subscribers may be eligible for a discounted rate or even free access to HBO Max, depending on their cable provider. It is recommended to check with your cable company for specific details.

What about HBO Now?

HBO Now, the standalone streaming service that did not require a cable subscription, has been rebranded as simply HBO. It offers the same content as HBO Max but lacks the additional library of movies and shows available on the new platform.

In conclusion, HBO Go has been replaced HBO Max, a standalone streaming service that offers a broader range of content. HBO cable subscribers will still have access to HBO’s programming through their cable provider, but to enjoy the expanded library of content, they will need to subscribe to HBO Max separately. It is important to clarify any subscription details with your cable provider to ensure you have the access you desire.