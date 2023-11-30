Is Max included with Hulu?

Is HBO Max included with Hulu?

In a recent announcement, Hulu confirmed that it will no longer offer HBO as an add-on to its streaming service. This decision has left many subscribers wondering if HBO Max, the new streaming platform from HBO, will be included in their Hulu subscription. Unfortunately, the answer is no.

Hulu and HBO have had a long-standing partnership, allowing Hulu subscribers to add HBO to their package for an additional fee. However, with the launch of HBO Max, HBO has decided to remove its content from Hulu and make it exclusive to their own streaming service.

What is HBO Max?

HBO Max is a new streaming platform that offers a vast library of content from HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, and more. It includes popular shows like “Game of Thrones,” “Friends,” and “The Big Bang Theory,” as well as a wide range of movies, documentaries, and original programming.

What does this mean for Hulu subscribers?

If you are a Hulu subscriber who currently has HBO as an add-on, you will no longer have access to HBO content through Hulu. However, you can still subscribe to HBO Max separately and enjoy all the content it has to offer. HBO Max is available for $14.99 per month, and you can access it through various devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

Is there any alternative for Hulu subscribers?

While Hulu no longer offers HBO, there are still other options for Hulu subscribers who want to access HBO content. One alternative is to subscribe to HBO Max directly. Another option is to consider switching to a different streaming service that includes HBO in its package, such as Amazon Prime Video or AT&T TV.

In conclusion, HBO Max is not included with Hulu. Hulu subscribers who want to access HBO content will need to subscribe to HBO Max separately. Although this change may be disappointing for some, it opens up new opportunities for viewers to explore the vast library of content available on HBO Max.