Is Matt Damon older than Ben Affleck?

Who is Older: Matt Damon or Ben Affleck?

In the world of Hollywood, age is often a topic of curiosity among fans. One question that frequently arises is whether Matt Damon or Ben Affleck is older. These two actors have been friends and collaborators for decades, making it even more intriguing to know who holds the title of the elder. Let’s dive into the details and settle this age-old debate once and for all.

The Age Difference:

Matt Damon was born on October 8, 1970, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, making him 51 years old as of now. On the other hand, Ben Affleck was born on August 15, 1972, in Berkeley, California, which means he is currently 49 years old. Therefore, Matt Damon is indeed older than Ben Affleck a margin of two years.

Their Friendship and Collaboration:

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been close friends since childhood. They first gained widespread recognition for their collaboration on the screenplay for the critically acclaimed film “Good Will Hunting” in 1997, which earned them an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Since then, they have appeared in several movies together, including “Dogma” (1999) and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” (2001).

FAQ:

Q: Are Matt Damon and Ben Affleck still friends?

A: Yes, despite the ups and downs of their personal and professional lives, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have maintained a strong friendship throughout the years.

Q: How many movies have Matt Damon and Ben Affleck appeared in together?

A: To date, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have appeared in a total of six movies together.

Q: What is the most recent collaboration between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck?

A: The most recent collaboration between the two actors is the upcoming film “The Last Duel,” set to be released in 2021.

In conclusion, Matt Damon is older than Ben Affleck two years. Their enduring friendship and successful collaborations have made them a beloved duo in the entertainment industry. As they continue to captivate audiences with their talent, fans eagerly await their next joint project.